New Pokémon Anime Gets Manga Adaptation

Monthly Coro Coro Comics

The April issue of'smagazine published on Wednesday a nine page preview manga of Kei Yamadaka's manga adaptation of the new anime in the. The manga will start its full serialization in the magazine's May issue on April 14.

The new anime will premiere on April 14 and will have a one-hour first-episode special. The show will air on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. JST.

The anime will follow completely new dual protagonists, who are named Liko and Roy. The anime will feature Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and will also feature the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime will also feature the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who will battle alongside Liko and Roy.

Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master (Aiming to be a Pokémon Master), a collection of 11 special episodes to conclude Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series , premiered in Japan on January 13. The series is the "final chapter" for Ash and Pikachu.