Berserk of Gluttony Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, 2023 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Ichika Isshiki and fame 's Berserk of Gluttony ( Bōshoku no Berserk: Ore Dake Level to Iu Gainen wo Toppa Suru ) light novel series revealed on Thursday the anime's main cast, teaser visual, teaser promotional video and 2023 debut.

© 一色一凛/マイクロマガジン社/暴食のベルセルク製作委員会

The anime's main cast includes:

Ryota Ohsaka as Fate Graphite

Tomokazu Seki as the black sword Greed

Fate Graphite is one of the forsaken. Cursed with the skill “Gluttony,” he is ever starving, never sated…until the day he kills a dying thief and devours the man's strength—and his soul. The true hunger of Fate's Gluttony has awakened, and if he can learn to control his power, he will at last be the master of his own destiny.

is releasing both the novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

After releasing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service, Isshiki launched the first novel volume with illustrations by fame in November 2017, and the eighth volume shipped in October 2022. Seven Seas released the seventh volume in English in October 2022. Micro Magazine is also releasing the novels in a larger bunko format. The first bunko volume shipped in October 2021, and the fifth volume shipped in September 2022.

Daisuke Takino launched the manga on Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride website in April 2018. The manga's ninth compiled book volume shipped in Japan in October 2022. Seven Seas will release the eighth volume on July 4.