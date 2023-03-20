Anime premieres in spring 2024 with theatrical screenings starting on October 27

The official YouTube channel for The [email protected] franchise began streaming on Monday a video previewing an idol dance scene for the television anime based on Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The [email protected] Shiny Colors browser game.

The video premiered during a pre-5th anniversary livestream for the game.

© Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The anime will premiere in spring 2024. Before the television premiere, the 12-episode anime will screen in theaters starting on October 27. The anime will play in three parts in 75 theaters in 47 prefectures throughout Japan.

Mankyū ( [email protected] Cinderella Girls Theater , The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague ) is directing the anime at Polygon Pictures . Yoichi Kato ( The [email protected] Million Live! , Aikatsu! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The [email protected] Shiny Colors browser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances. In addition to the game itself, the project spawned concert events, goods, CDs, and radio programs.



Sources: The [email protected] franchise 's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.