News
The [email protected] Shiny Colors TV Anime's Video Previews Idol Dance

posted on by Alex Mateo
Anime premieres in spring 2024 with theatrical screenings starting on October 27

The official YouTube channel for The [email protected] franchise began streaming on Monday a video previewing an idol dance scene for the television anime based on Bandai Namco Entertainment's The [email protected] Shiny Colors browser game.

The video premiered during a pre-5th anniversary livestream for the game.

© Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
The anime will premiere in spring 2024. Before the television premiere, the 12-episode anime will screen in theaters starting on October 27. The anime will play in three parts in 75 theaters in 47 prefectures throughout Japan.

Mankyū ([email protected] Cinderella Girls Theater, The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague) is directing the anime at Polygon Pictures. Yoichi Kato (The [email protected] Million Live!, Aikatsu!) is supervising and writing the series scripts.

Bandai Namco Entertainment's The [email protected] Shiny Colors browser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances. In addition to the game itself, the project spawned concert events, goods, CDs, and radio programs.

Sources: The [email protected] franchise's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
