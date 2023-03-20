News
The [email protected] Shiny Colors TV Anime's Video Previews Idol Dance
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official YouTube channel for The [email protected] franchise began streaming on Monday a video previewing an idol dance scene for the television anime based on Bandai Namco Entertainment's The [email protected] Shiny Colors browser game.
The video premiered during a pre-5th anniversary livestream for the game.
The anime will premiere in spring 2024. Before the television premiere, the 12-episode anime will screen in theaters starting on October 27. The anime will play in three parts in 75 theaters in 47 prefectures throughout Japan.
Mankyū ([email protected] Cinderella Girls Theater, The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague) is directing the anime at Polygon Pictures. Yoichi Kato (The [email protected] Million Live!, Aikatsu!) is supervising and writing the series scripts.
Bandai Namco Entertainment's The [email protected] Shiny Colors browser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances. In addition to the game itself, the project spawned concert events, goods, CDs, and radio programs.
Sources: The [email protected] franchise's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history