Me & Roboco Anime Reveals Promo Video, New Visual for Show's 2nd Half
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The staff for the television anime based on Shūhei Miyazaki's Me & Roboco (Boku to Roboko) manga revealed a new visual and promotional video on Saturday for the anime's second half.
The anime premiered on December 4 on TV Tokyo and its affiliate channels. Each episode is five minutes long.
The anime stars:
- Comedian Shun Matsuo as Roboco
- Minami Tsuda as Bondo Taira
- Ryotaro Okiayu as Gachi Gorilla
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Motsuo Kaneo
- M.A.O as Madoka
- Sae Hiratsuka as Meiko
- Kotono Mitsuishi as Bondo's mother
Akitarō Daichi (2001 Fruits Basket, Ninja Girl & Samurai Master, Kodocha) is directing the anime at Studio Gallop. Michihiro Sato is the assistant director, and Sayuri Ooba is overseeing the series scripts. Yūko Ebara is designing the characters, Yoshihiro Sato is designing the props, and Manami Koyama is the art director. Additional staff includes Ayami Minowa as the color key designer, Rena Tanimoto as the director of photography, Masafumi Kajino as the editor, and Kazuya Tanaka as the sound director.
Gang Parade perform the theme song titled "lol."
Sources: Roboco and Me anime's website, Comic Natalie