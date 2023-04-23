Jasmine Gyuh's Kenshirō ni Yoroshiku Manga Resumes

"Love, revenge, feel-good" story gets live-action net series this year

© Jasmine Gyuh, Kodansha

Kenshirō ni Yoroshiku

This year's 20th issue of'srevealed on April 17 that's(Give My Regards to Kenshirō) manga will resume in the combined 21st and 22nd issue on April 24.

The manga debuted in Weekly Young Magazine in March 2020, but went on hiatus in September 2022. Kodansha published the sixth compiled volume in June 2022.

The "love, revenge, and feel-good" story centers on a young man who swears revenge against the yakuza. He studies the art of the "assassination fist" with all his might, and becomes an adult. But this man who is a genius at his martial art form realizes his techniques cannot actually be used to kill anyone.

The manga is inspiring a live-action net series that will stream on DMM TV later this year. Bakarhythm is writing the show.

Gyuh launched the Back Street Girls manga in Weekly Young Magazine in March 2015, and ended the series in September 2018. Kodansha released the 12th and final compiled book volume in January 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga digitally in English.

The manga inspired a 10-episode television anime adaptation titled Back Street Girls: Gokudols that premiered in Japan in July 2018. Netflix began streaming the anime in December 2018. A live-action film adaptation of the manga opened in Japan in February 2019.