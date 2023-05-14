Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Dragon Ball FighterZ Games Each Cross 10 Million Shipments

Both games launch bonuses to commemorate achivement

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Ball FighterZ

announced on Wednesday that its Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 game and its Dragon Ball FighterZ game have each crossed 10 million in shipments worldwide.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will feature a special raid quest and a login bonus campaign in celebration of the milestone. Dragon Ball FighterZ will similarly add a new ranked match challenge, and will also give players access to the game's DLC characters for free for a limited time, and at select intervals from May 9 to June 22.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe in October 2016, and for PS4 in Japan in November 2016. The company then released the game for Nintendo Switch in Japan and the West in September 2017. The game launched for Google 's now-defunct Stadia gaming platform in December 2019.

The first Dragon Ball Xenoverse game shipped for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 in Japan, Europe, and North America in February 2015. The game also debuted on PC via Steam in the same month.

The Dragon Ball FighterZ game launched for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in the Americas and Europe in January 2018, and launched in February 2018 in Japan for PS4 and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch version of the game launched in Japan, the Americas, and Europe in September 2018.

The game also received a download-only "Deluxe Edition" release in January 2019 that includes previously released DLC characters: Broly, Bardock, Fused Zamasu, Vegito Blue, Base Goku, Base Vegeta, Cooler, and Android 17.

The game is the fastest game in the Dragon Ball franchise to reach 10 million units shipped since the release of the first Dragon Ball console game.

