Vinland Saga Season 2 Anime's Final Trailer Streamed

The MAPPA Stage 2023 event on Sunday revealed a "final trailer" for the second season of the television anime of Makoto Yukimura 's Vinland Saga manga. The video has English subtitles.

The anime's second season premiered on January 9 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and Gifu Broadcasting . The anime is streaming in Japan on Netflix and other services. Netflix is also streaming the anime worldwide except in China, and Crunchyroll is streaming the season worldwide except in Asia. Crunchyroll is also streaming the season with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and French dubs, and is also streaming an English dub.

The first season's staff is returning for the second season at animation studio MAPPA instead of Wit Studio . The new season is airing for two cours (quarter of a year). Survive Said the Prophet 's is performing the second opening theme song "Paradox," and haju:harmonics is performing the second ending theme song "Ember."

The anime's first season premiered in July 2019.