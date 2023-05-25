Transformers One Animated Prequel Film Delayed to September 2024

Film delayed from July 19, 2024 to September 13, 2024

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Wednesday that the premiere of Transformers One , the new animated film prequel to the Transformers franchise , will be delayed to September 13, 2024. The film was first announced to premiere on July 19, 2024.

Transformers One will center on the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron, and will take place on Cybertron, the shared homeworld of both the protagonist Autobots and antagonist Decepticons.

The film's cast includes:

Steven Spielberg is an executive producer for the animated film, alongside Brian Goldner , Brian Oliver , Bradley J. Fischer , and Valerii An . Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley is directing the film. Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari ( Ant-Man and the Wasp ) are writing the script. Lorenzo di Bonaventura , Tom DeSanto , Don Murphy , Michael Bay , Mark Vahradian , and Aaron Dem are producers.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , the first film in a planned trilogy for its live-action Transformers franchise , will open on June 9, delayed almost one year from its original June 24, 2022 release date. The film will get a release in Japan in 2023 under the title Transformers : Beast Kakusei .

Source: Deadline (Matt Grobar)