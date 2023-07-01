One Piece Anime's Japanese Voice Actors for Straw Hats Reprise Roles for Dub of Live-Action Series

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2023 sponsored by Yen Press!

Netflix confirmed at its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that the Japanese voice actors for Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji in the One Piece TV anime will reprise their roles in the Japanese dub of the Hollywood live-action series of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga. Netflix revealed a video of Luffy's live-action actor Inaki Godoy meeting Luffy voice actress Mayumi Tanaka .

Additionally, Inaki Godoy and and Taz Skylar will dub Luffy and Sanji, respectively, in Spanish.

The series will debut on Netflix on August 31.

Original creator Oda, who is also serving as an executive producer, stated in May that the series would not launch until he is "satisfied." He added that "each and every entity involved is working in sync." The series will have eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported.

The live-action cast includes:

Netflix will exclusively stream the live-action series.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, is producing the live-action series. Matt Owens ( Luke Cage, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) is the show's writer. Steven Maeda and Becky Clements are executive producers.

Adelstein stated in a video message shown at Jump Festa in 2017 that the live-action Hollywood television series adaptation of the manga will start with the East Blue arc and will "broaden from there." Adelstein also stated that the series promises to create "a true One Piece " after he discussed the project with Oda personally.

