Pluto TV Launches Godzilla Linear Streaming Channel

Channel streams 30+ titles including Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah, Godzilla vs. Biollante , more

Image courtesy of Pluto TV

Godzilla

franchise

andInternational announced in June that they are launching a 24-hour linear streaming channel dedicated to the. The channel will feature over 30 films from theincluding titles that are were previously not available for home viewing in the United States. The new linear streaming channel is slated to launch in early July.

The titles include:

1969 All Monsters Attack (Godzilla's Revenge)

1998 Godzilla

1999 Godzilla 2000

1954 Godzilla (Gojira)

1955 Godzilla Raids Again

1956 Godzilla: King of the Monsters

1961 Mothra (60th Anniversary in 2022)

(60th Anniversary in 2022) 1964 Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster

1964 Mothra Vs. Godzilla

1965 Invasion of Astro-monster

1966 Ebirah, Horror of the Deep (Godzilla Vs. The Sea Monster)

(Godzilla Vs. The Sea Monster) 1967 Son of Godzilla

1968 Destroy All Monsters

1971 Godzilla Vs. Hedorah

1972 Godzilla Vs. Gigan

1973 Godzilla Vs. Megalon

1974 Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla

1975 Terror of Mechagodzilla

1984/1985 The Return of Godzilla / Godzilla 1985

1989 Godzilla Vs. Biollante

1991 Godzilla Vs. King Ghidorah

1992 Godzilla Vs. Mothra

1993 Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla 2

1994 Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla

1995 Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah

1996 Rebirth of Mothra

1997 Rebirth of Mothra 2

1998 Rebirth of Mothra 3

1998-2000 Godzilla: the Series

2000 Godzilla Vs Megaguirus

2001 Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah Giant Monster All-out Attack

2002 Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla

2003 Godzilla: Tokyo SOS

2004 Godzilla Final Wars

The upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong sequel film will open in theaters on March 15, 2024. The first film opened internationally in March 2021 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened later that month in theaters in the United States at #1.

Chibi Godzilla Raids Again , ( Chibi Godzilla no Gyakushū , an apparent reference to the second Godzilla film), the anime for the Chibi Godzilla character, premiered on April 1.

Source: Email correspondence