Pluto TV Launches Godzilla Linear Streaming Channel
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Channel streams 30+ titles including Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah, Godzilla vs. Biollante, more
Pluto TV and TOHO International announced in June that they are launching a 24-hour linear streaming channel dedicated to the Godzilla franchise. The channel will feature over 30 films from the franchise including titles that are were previously not available for home viewing in the United States. The new linear streaming channel is slated to launch in early July.
The titles include:
- 1969 All Monsters Attack (Godzilla's Revenge)
- 1998 Godzilla
- 1999 Godzilla 2000
- 1954 Godzilla (Gojira)
- 1955 Godzilla Raids Again
- 1956 Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- 1961 Mothra (60th Anniversary in 2022)
- 1964 Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster
- 1964 Mothra Vs. Godzilla
- 1965 Invasion of Astro-monster
- 1966 Ebirah, Horror of the Deep (Godzilla Vs. The Sea Monster)
- 1967 Son of Godzilla
- 1968 Destroy All Monsters
- 1971 Godzilla Vs. Hedorah
- 1972 Godzilla Vs. Gigan
- 1973 Godzilla Vs. Megalon
- 1974 Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla
- 1975 Terror of Mechagodzilla
- 1984/1985 The Return of Godzilla / Godzilla 1985
- 1989 Godzilla Vs. Biollante
- 1991 Godzilla Vs. King Ghidorah
- 1992 Godzilla Vs. Mothra
- 1993 Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla 2
- 1994 Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla
- 1995 Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah
- 1996 Rebirth of Mothra
- 1997 Rebirth of Mothra 2
- 1998 Rebirth of Mothra 3
- 1998-2000 Godzilla: the Series
- 2000 Godzilla Vs Megaguirus
- 2001 Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah Giant Monster All-out Attack
- 2002 Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla
- 2003 Godzilla: Tokyo SOS
- 2004 Godzilla Final Wars
The upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong sequel film will open in theaters on March 15, 2024. The first film opened internationally in March 2021 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened later that month in theaters in the United States at #1.
Chibi Godzilla Raids Again, (Chibi Godzilla no Gyakushū, an apparent reference to the second Godzilla film), the anime for the Chibi Godzilla character, premiered on April 1.
