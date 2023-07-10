×
Sega of America's Employees Vote in Favor of Forming New AEGIS Union in Irvine, California

posted on by Alex Mateo
Sega of America's workers vote 91-26 in favor of union

Workers at Sega of America's Irvine, California office revealed on Monday that they voted "Yes" in favor of forming a new union in an election on Monday. Out of 117 counted votes, there were 91 votes for the union and 26 against.

Workers filed for the union election with the NLRB on April 3. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) will have to certify the union before moving into bargaining.

The new union is named the Allied Employees Guild Improving SEGA (AEGIS), and it includes a majority of the office's staff, across different departments: quality assurance, localization, live service, marketing, and product development. This makes AEGIS the first video game union in the U.S. featuring workers across several departments. With over 200 members, it is also the largest multi-department union of organized workers in the games industry.

AEGIS is partnered with Communications Workers of America (CWA) and its Campaign to Organize Digital Employees (CODE).

Sega of America's Irvine, California office opened in 2022.

Sega is known for multiple game franchises, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Yakuza, Crazy Taxi, Jet Grind Radio, Shenmue, and Virtua Fighter.

Sources: AEGIS' Twitter account, Polgyon (Nicole Carpenter)

follow-up of Sega of America's Employees File to Form New AEGIS Union in Irvine, California
