Baki Hanma Season 2 Anime's 1st Ending Sequence Posted

Netflix began streaming the clean version of the first credits sequence for Baki Hanma , the anime of Keisuke Itagaki 's Hanma Baki - Son of Ogre manga, on Wednesday. The credits sequence is for the first part of the anime, which will focus on "Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga" story, and features the ending theme song "WILDER" by UPSTART .

The anime's second season will premiere with the "Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga" story on July 26, followed by the "The Father VS Son Saga" story debuting on August 24.

Takeshi Kusao voices Pickle, a warrior from a bygone, primitive age. Nobuo Tobita voices Dr. Albert Payne, a scientist responsible for reviving Pickle.

Wagakki Band performs the opening theme song "The Beast" for the "Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga." The anime features returning cast and staff from the first season.

SKY-HI will perform the opening theme song "Sarracenia" for "The Father VS Son Saga" story, the second part of the anime. BE:FIRST will perform the ending theme song "Salvia."

Baki Hanma is the third Baki series on Netflix , and a sequel to the Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen series. Baki Hanma debuted worldwide on Netflix in September 2021 with all 12 episodes.

Netflix describes the anime:

The story finally unfolds into a full-blooded clash between Baki Hanma and his father, Yujiro Hanma, who is known as the "strongest creature on earth." The climax of the Baki universe, which depicted the "strongest parent-child brawl in history of the world" in the original manga, has been adapted into the long-awaited anime!

The new anime of Keisuke Itagaki 's Baki ( New Grappler Baki : In Search of Our Strongest Hero ) manga debuted its first season on Netflix in June 2018 inside Japan, and it ran for 26 episodes ending in December 2018. Netflix posted the first 13 episodes outside of Japan in December 2018, followed by the second half of the first season in March 2019.

The Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen anime then debuted worldwide on Netflix with all episodes at once in June 2020.