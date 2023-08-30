Tale of the Outcasts' Makoto Hoshino Launches New Manga

Ryū Okuri no Isagi manga launches on September 3

This year's 40th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Makoto Hoshino ( The Tale of the Outcasts ) will launch a new manga titled Ryū Okuri no Isagi (Isagi the Dragon Executioner) on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry manga website on September 3. The manga will serialize new chapters every two weeks. Hoshino posted a photo of the magazine announcement on his Twitter account.

The magazine teases the manga with the tagline: "Now let us set forth on a dragon-slaying journey." The magazine teases the story as being set in a world with dragons, and beginning on an island penal colony named Ryōgokutō. The story centers on a young executioner named Isagi, who has the ability to briefly see flashes of the memories of those whose heads he takes. He meets a famous general named Tatsunami.

Hoshino debuted the The Tale of the Outcasts manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday in August 2019. The manga ended in April 2021. The eighth and final compiled book volume shipped alongside the seventh volume in May 2021. Hoshino launched a "special series" for the manga titled The Tale of the Outcasts : The Flame Knight on the Sunday Webry manga website in January.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and published the seventh volume in English on May 23.

The manga got a television anime that premiered on January 8. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.