The Tale of the Outcasts Manga Launches Special Series on January 8

Special series manga launches on Sunday Webry website

Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry manga website announced on Wednesday that Makoto Hoshino will launch a special series of The Tale of the Outcasts ( Nekomono-tachi no Yoru ) manga titled, The Tale of the Outcasts : The Flame Knight on January 8. The website also published a "greeting" manga of the special series on Wednesday.

The special series' story starts with Marbas and Wisteria's journey to search for Marbas' former brethrens. Along their journey, they find a forest garden where glowing roses grow. Marbas remembers it as the place where Ofelia, a girl he had a contract with before, dedicated her life to learn about the glowing rose. When Ofelia died, she told Marbas that she wants him to see the glowing roses bloom, but the forest garden was miserably devastated. To keep his old promise, Marbas goes deep into the forest to face the enemy.

Hoshino debuted the The Tale of the Outcasts manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday in August 2019. The manga ended in April 2021. The eighth and final compiled book volume shipped alongside the seventh volume in May 2021.

The manga is getting a television anime that will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 8, and it will later air on YTV and BS Fuji . The series got an advanced screening on December 23 at Shinjuku Wald 9 in Tokyo with cast members in attendance. Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga and will publish the seventh volume in English on May 23.

Image: Makoto Hoshino 's Twitter account

Source: Sunday Webry