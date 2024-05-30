Rune Factory: Project Dragon Game Previewed in Gameplay Footage

Footage shows 2 selectable player characters, new "dancing" theme, new weapons

Marvelous unveiled new gameplay footage for its Rune Factory: Project Dragon game during its game showcase stream on Friday. The footage shows the game's two slectable player characters Subaru and Kaguya, as well as the game's new "dancing" theme, and the new bow and talisman weapons.

(24:19 to 25:49 in video below for gameplay footage)

Marvelous is developing both Rune Factory: Project Dragon and Rune Factory 6 as new games in its Rune Factory RPG/farming game franchise .

Rune Factory 3 Special , the remake of Rune Factory 3 , launched for the Switch in Japan in March 2023. XSEED Games released the game in the West in September 2023 for both Switch and PC via Steam .

XSEED Games released Marvelous' Rune Factory 5 game in July 2022 for Switch and PC via Steam .

Sources: Press release, Marvelous' game showcase