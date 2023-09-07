Castlevania: Nocturne Animated Spinoff Series Unveils Main Trailer

Series premieres on September 28 with world premiere livestream on September 27

Netflix began streaming on Thursday the main trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne , the spinoff series of Frederator Studios ' Castlevania animated show:

There will be a world premiere livestream on September 27 at 12:00 p.m. EDT on Twitch and Tudum.

The series will premiere on September 28.

The new series will star Richter Belmont (a descendant of the original show's protagonists Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard. The series will be set in France during the French Revolution in 1792. Netflix teases that the series will be a "never before seen origin story" for Richter.

Richter and Maria are protagonists in the Castlevania : Rondo of Blood game, and they also appear in other games in the series including Castlevania : Symphony of the Night.

Kevin Kolde is the showrunner, and Clive Bradley is credited as the creator and writer. Project 51 Productions is producing the series with production services by Powerhouse Animation.

Entertainment news website Deadline reported in April 2021 that Netflix was eyeing a new series set in the same universe with a new cast of characters. The original series' executive producer Kevin Kolde , director Sam Deats , and assistant director Adam Deats revealed in June 2021 that the spinoff series was in the works.

Netflix streamed the fourth season of the original series in May 2021. The season had 10 episodes.

The first four-episode season premiered worldwide onin July 2017. The second eight-episode season premiered worldwide onin October 2018.has released the series on home video. The third season premiered in March 2020 with 10 episodes.

Netflix describes the series:

A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. Inspired by the classic video games.

Sam Deats directed the series, Warren Ellis was the writer and executive producer, and other executive producers include Fred Seibert , Kevin Kolde , and Adi Shankar .

The show's English cast stars:

The Japanese dub cast stars Ryotaro Okiayu , Shinichiro Miki , Naoya Uchida , and Ayaka Shimoyamada .