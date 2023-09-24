Synduality: Noir TV Anime Confirms Continuation Into 2nd Quarter

'Old Amasia Investigation Trailer' also debuts for SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada game

The "Synduality Project TGS Special Stage" event at Tokyo Game Show confirmed on Sunday that the Synduality: Noir anime will continue with the broadcast of a second cours (quarter of the year).

Sunday's event also debuted an "Old Amasia Investigation Trailer" for Bandai Namco Group's SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada shooting game:

The anime premiered on July 10.is streaming the anime exclusively worldwide as it airs in Japan.

While the game is set in the year 2222, the anime is set 20 years after in 2242.

The anime's previously announced cast includes:

The main staff includes:

STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION is performing the opening theme song "Raytracer." ARCANA PROJECT performs the ending theme song "Eureka."

The franchise 's game is titled Synduality: Echo of Ada , and is a third-person shooter game that will release this year for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Sony describes the game:

The year is 2222. It has been years since Tears of the New Moon, a mysterious rain, poured and wiped out almost the entire human race. The poisonous rain gave birth to deformed creatures devouring for humans, and humanity fled from the danger. As means for survival, the humans then build an underground haven; Amasia. In this new built dystopian city, on a pursuit of maintaining their existence, they run into an Artificial Intelligence named Magus. Not knowing how things will work between them, the story of how Humans and AI coinciding and trying to find their truths begin.

The franchise also has Synduality: Ellie . a manga spinoff focusing on the titular character that launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine on July 26. Hiroshi Mishima draws the manga. The manga has a novelization that is launching under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J label. The franchise has a separate novel spinoff "photo story" titled Synduality: Kaleido , which launched in Hobby Japan 's Monthly Hobby Japan magazine on July 25.





