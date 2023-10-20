Live-Action Let's Go Karaoke! Film Reveals 4 More Cast Members

The official website for the live-action film of Yama Wayama 's Let's Go Karaoke! ( Karaoke Iko! ) manga revealed four cast members on Friday.

© 2023「カラオケ行こ！」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are (pictured above from left to right, English romanization not confirmed):

Maki Sakai as Yūko Oka, Satomi's mother

as Yūko Oka, Satomi's mother Tomu Miyazaki as Harumi Oka, Satomi's father

as Harumi Oka, Satomi's father hiccorohee as Kazuko, Kyouji's mother

as Kazuko, Kyouji's mother Masaya Kato as Akira Tanaka, Kyouji's grandfather

The film will have its world premiere at the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival in Taiwan on November 15. Director Nobuhiro Yamashita will be in attendance. The website also announced that the film will screen in Taiwan.

© 2023「カラオケ行こ！」製作委員会

Jun Saitō (left in image above) will play middle school student Satomi Oka, while Gou Ayano will play yakuza member Kyouji Narita.

© 2023「カラオケ行こ！」製作委員会

Other cast members include:

(Top row, left to right in image above)

Kazuki Kitamura as Matsuribayashi-gumi Head

as Matsuribayashi-gumi Head Kyōko Yoshine as Momo Morimoto

as Momo Morimoto Jun Hashimoto as Kobayashi

as Kobayashi Kyōsuke Yabe as Karata

Shūhei Yoshinaga as Ginji

Chance Oshiro as Ogata

as Ogata RED RICE as Mine

Hiroki Okabe as Matsubara

Yagi Miki as Nakagawa

Kiyoto Ushiro as Wada

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

© 2023「カラオケ行こ！」製作委員会

The film was previously slated to open this year, but was delayed to January 2024.

Nobuhiro Yamashita ( Linda Linda Linda , live-action Cream Lemon film) is directing the film, with a script by Akiko Nogi ( INU-OH , Library Wars , live-action I am a Hero film).

Yen Press licensed the manga and released the manga on May 24. Yen Press describes the manga:

Nothing worries Satomi Oka more than the upcoming final choir competition of his middle school career—right up until he is accosted by a stranger from the shadows who demands, “Let's go karaoke!” As a yakuza, Kyouji Narita doesn't scare easily, but a terrifying prospect has driven him to seek Satomi's help. The boss is holding a karaoke contest, with the loser forced to get a tattoo to be selected and torturously applied by the boss himself! Oka has been to many vocal rehearsals over the years, but never one-on-one karaoke sessions with a gangster!!

Wayama released the manga as a dōjin publication in 2019, and Kadokawa published it in September 2020. The manga came in third place for the 14th Manga Taisho awards in 2021. The manga has 500,000 copies in circulation.

