Hiroshi Motomiya's Mukashi Banashi Manga Ends, Launches Mirai Banashi Manga on December 6

Mukashi Banashi manga about folk tales launched on July 5

Image via Grand Jump magazine's website © Hiroshi Motomiya, Shueisha

Mukashi Banashi

Mirai Banashi

This year's 24th issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's(Stories of the Past) manga on Wednesday. The magazine also announced that Motomiya will launch a new manga titled(Stories of the Future) in its first 2024 issue, scheduled for release on December 6.

The Mirai Banashi manga teased, "This is not science fiction. This is the reality of humans who will live in the future."

The Mukashi Banashi manga tells different folk tales of different regions, which depict its people, lifestyle, and culture. The manga launched in Grand Jump on July 5.

Motomiya ended his Takeki Ōgon no Kuni : Takahashi Korekiyo , the latest manga from his Takeki Ōgon no Kuni manga series, on April 19. The manga launched in Grand Jump in December 2022. Shueisha published one compiled book volume of the manga on June 19.

Motomiya's Takeki Ōgon no Kuni manga series was serialized in Shueisha 's Business Jump magazine from 1990 to 1992, and featured stories about real-life Japanese historical figures. Previous manga in this series have centered on Yatarō Iwasaki in 1990, Dōsan in 2000, Munenori Yagyū in 2010, Tadataka Inō from November 2020 to July 2021, Sontoku Ninomiya (whose birth name is Kinjirō Ninomiya) from October 2021 to May 2022, and Kimimasa Yuri in July 2022.

Motomiya debuted as a manga artist in 1965. Many of his other manga — such as Otoko Ippiki Gaki Daisho , Ore no Sora , and Otokogi — have inspired live-action and anime adaptations. His Katsu Fūtarō!! manga inspired a live-action film that opened in November 2019.

Motomiya's popular Salaryman Kintaro manga has been running on and off in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine since 1994. He restarted the series as a web manga in April of 2005, and has launched several spinoff series in Weekly Young Jump since 2009. NTT Solmare 's ComicFriends Facebook -based service briefly offered the manga in English, but the service closed in 2012. The manga has inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike , several live-action drama series, and a 2001 anime series that Arts Magic released in North America.