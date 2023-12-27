Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange Anime Reveals 2nd Ending Theme by Mika Nakashima

2nd part begins on January 6

Image via Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange anime's Twitter account © Masahito Soda, Kuro Yomiyama, KODANSHA/ "Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange" Production Committee

The staff for the Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange television anime of Masahito Soda and Kuro Tomiyama 's Megumi no Daigo: Kyūkoku no Orange manga announced on Wednesday that Mika Nakashima will perform the new ending theme song "Mission" for the anime's second cours (quarter of a year).

The series' next part begins on January 6, 2024.

The anime premiered on September 30. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars:

Crunchyroll describes the series:

The story of how three young firefighters destined to save Japan grow in spirit! Toake Daigo burns with remarkable talent and unparalleled determination. Onoda Shun struggles against the walls blocking his own path. Nakamura Yuki hopes to become one of the few female members of the special rescue corps known as "Orange." When these three young firefighters who share the goal of becoming members of Orange come together, the story of how Japan will one day be saved begins... and what looms before them is a crisis that endangers the entire country!

Masahiko Murata ( Naruto Shippūden , To Your Eternity ) is directing the series at Brains Base . Hitomi Tsuruta ( World Trigger ) and Koji Yabuno ( Space Brothers ) are designing the characters. Shinzō Fujita ( To Your Eternity ) is in charge of series composition.

Soda and Tomiyama. launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2020. Viz Media published all 20 volumes of Soda's original Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M ( Megumi no Daigo ) manga. Soda serialized the original manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1995 to 1999.

Source: Comic Natalie