Aharen-san wa Hakarenai's Asato Mizu Launches Blue Archive Manga

Square Enix 's Gangan Online web magazine revealed on Sunday that Asato Mizu has begun adapting Yostar and Nexon Games' Blue Archive smartphone role-playing game into a manga titled Blue Archive Kaihatsubu Daibōken (Blue Archive: The Adventure of Game Development Department). The series launched on the same day.

The manga follows the adventures of the game development department, consisting of Momoi, Midori, Yuzu, and Alice. The first chapter sees the members troubled over the development of their game.

Yostar and Nexon announced in January that the game is inspiring an anime adaptation. Voice actresses Konomi Kohara and Yui Ogura are reprising their roles from the game. Daigo Yamagishi ( YuruYuri, 2019 OVA, Show By Rock!! Stars!! ) is directing the anime at Yostar Pictures and Candy Box .

The city's academies are divided into their own districts and are considered mostly independent. The General Student Council acts as governing board to manage the academies as a whole. However, the group's ability to govern has come to halt since the mysterious disappearance of the General Student Council president. Countless issues have begun to surface throughout Kivotos in the absence of the president's leadership. To avoid disaster, the General Student Council requests assistance from the Federal Investigation Club, otherwise known as Schale. In fact, Schale is the city's newest club and the last to be approved before the president's disappearance. To accomplish its task, Schale relies on the guidance of a Sensei who can help them resolve the incidents around Kivotos. (Students are required to carry personal weapons and smart phones! Get a taste of the military action, love, and friendship the Academy City has to offer!)

Nexon describes the original game's story:

The Korean game studio and Nexon subsidiary NAT Games (now known as Nexon Games) developed Blue Archive , and Yostar Japan first launched the game in Japan in February 2021. Nexon published the global version in November 2021. The game is free-to-play with optional randomized in-app purchases.

Yostar Pictures already animated the game's 1.5th anniversary short anime, which debuted in July 2022. The studio also animated a short titled "beautiful day dreamer" in November 2022.

Mizu launched the Aharen-san wa Hakarenai (Aharen Is Indecipherable) manga on Shonen Jump+ in January 2017. The manga ended in April 2023. Shueisha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on August 4.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in the Animeism block in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and is also streaming an English dub.