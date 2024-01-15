86 War Drama Light Novels Enter Final Arc with Next Volume

13th volume shipped in Japan on January 10

Writerrevealed in the 13th novel volume of herlight novel series on January 10 that the novel series is entering its final arc, titled "District 86," in the next volume.

Yen Press is publishing the 86 light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The Republic of San Magnolia has been attacked by its neighbor, the Empire. Outside the 85 districts of the Republic there is the "non-existent 86th district," where young men and women continue to fight. Sheen directs the actions of young suicide bombers, while Lena is a "curator" who commands a detachment from a remote rear. The story of the tragic struggle between these two begins!

Asato launched the novel series under Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint in April 2017. Shirabi ( The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) is drawing the illustrations, and the artist I-IV ( Aldnoah.Zero , Re:CREATORS ) is in charge of mechanical design . The light novel series has a manga adaptation by Motoki Yoshihara in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine. Yen Press is also releasing the manga in English.

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2021. The anime aired for two cours (quarters of the year). The two cours were split, and the second cours premiered in October 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub .

