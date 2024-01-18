Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Nominated for GLAAD Media Award

© Netflix

The GLAAD Media Awards announced on Sunday that it has nominatedand'sanime series for its Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. It has also nominated, theseries' 30th season, for the Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Live Action Award, andfor the Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Animated Award.

The winners will be honored at two ceremonies on March 14 and May 11.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is based on Bryan Lee O'Malley 's Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series. The series premiered on Netflix in November 2023. The cast from the 2010 live-action Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film adaptation returned for the anime. The series recently won the Best Animated Series - Non-Televised award for the Critics' Choice Awards on January 14.

O'Malley wrote the project and served as executive producer with BenDavid Grabinski (new Are You Afraid of the Dark? series). O'Malley and Grabinski are also the showrunners. Japan's Science SARU ( DEVILMAN crybaby , The Heike Story , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) animated the project with its CEO Eunyoung Choi as producer and Abel Góngora ( Star Wars: Visions ' "TO-B1") as director.

Edgar Wright , the director and co-writer of the 2010 live-action film adaptation, is an executive producer with his producing partner Nira Park , the film's co-writer Michael Bacall , and Marc Platt Productions ' Marc Platt , Jared Leboff , and Adam Seigel.

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury premiered on Netflix in September 2023. The series features footage from Uchu Sentai Kyuranger .

The Transformers: Earthspark animated series debuted on Paramount+ in November 2022.

Source: Deadline (Erik Pedersen)