The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies Anime Unveils Teaser Visual, Main Cast, July Debut

The official website for The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies , the television anime adaptation of late author Cocoa Fujiwara 's Katsute Mahō Shōjo to Aku wa Tekitai Shiteita. manga, revealed the anime's main cast, and July premiere on Thursday. The website also revealed a teaser visual illustrated by the anime's character designer Haruko Iizuka .

© 藤原ここあ／SQUARE ENIX・まほあく製作委員会

Yūki Ono and Mai Nakahara will reprise their roles from the 2015 drama CD, as Mira and Byakuya Mimori, respectively.

Image courtesy of Avex Pictures

) is directing the anime at) is in charge of the script and series composition. Iizuka () is designing the characters.) is composing the music.

Fujiwara debuted the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in September 2013, but had left the manga unfinished before she died in March 2015. Square Enix published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in March 2016. Gangan Joker noted that the decision to publish the manga's third volume was made after consulting Fujiwara's family.

The manga centers on Mira, the clever brains behind an evil organization that invades and destroys everything in its path. One day, a magical girl named Byakuya Mimori decides to stand up to the organization, and Mira falls in love with her at first sight.

Fujiwara made her debut with the short story " Calling " in 1999. She later serialized the manga Inu × Boku SS in Gangan Joker from 2009 to 2014. Yen Press publishes the romantic comedy in North America, and the manga inspired the 2012 Inu X Boku Secret Service television anime, which Sentai Filmworks released in North America.