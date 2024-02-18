Astro Note Anime Streams Textless Opening Sequence

The official website for the original science-fiction comedy anime Astro Note began streaming the show's textless title sequence on Monday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Hohoemi Note" (Smile Note) by cast member Ai Furihata . Shingo Yamashita (opening sequences for Jujutsu Kaisen , Chainsaw Man ) was the director, storyboarder, editor, and compositing director of photography for the title sequence, with Maho Aoki as animation director. This is Furihata's first opening theme song for an anime.

Image via Astro Note anime's website © Astro Note

The anime stars, including previously revealed cast (left to right in top row, middle row, then bottom row in image above):

Image via Crunchyroll © Astro Note

The anime will premiere in April, withstreaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Takumi, a gifted chef, was just let go from his job. He lands a gig at an old boarding house called Astro-sou, but hesitates to accept after learning he must also live there full-time. That is until he meets the beautiful and charming caretaker, Mira, and he's sold. The two begin to work together and their connection deepens. But Mira has a secret: she isn't from this world!

Shinji Takamatsu ( Gintama , Grand Blue Dreaming , School Rumble ) is serving as chief director with Haruki Kasugamori ( Dragon Goes House-Hunting , 2014 Keroro ) directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film . Kimiko Ueno ( The Royal Tutor , Super Shiro , Delicious in Dungeon ) is in charge of series scripts. Eisaku Kubonouchi ( Carole & Tuesday , Bullbuster , Nissin Cup Noodle anime ads) is drafting the original character designs, and Maho Aoki is designing those characters for animation. Reiji Kasuga is the art director. Kōhei Munemoto ( I'm Quitting Heroing ) is composing the music at Lantis .

Update: "Hohoemi Note" is Furihata's first official opening theme song, although the I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. anime used the insert song "Dear My MAJIHA Sisters," as sung by the character Majiha Purple ( Kanako Takatsuki ) and Majiha Pink (Furihata), in episode 11's special opening sequence. Typo fixed. Thanks, InNeedOfAName.