B-Project Ryūsei*Fantasia Visual Novel Heads West for Switch, PC

Game debuted in Japan in September 2021

PQube announced on Tuesday that it will release B-PROJECT Ryūsei*Fantasia (B-PROJECT Shooting Star*Fantasia), the first console game in the B-PROJECT idol franchise , in English for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam . PQube did not reveal a release date. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

PQube describes the game:

Become the representative of the famous B-PROJECT in this unforgettable idol Visual Novel. Support a group of 14 idols from their humble beginnings through to stardom. Befriend them, influence their music and help them through their turbulent lives as they follow their dreams.

The game launched on Switch in Japan in September 2021. The iOS and Android version debuted in February 2022.

B-PROJECT is MAGES ' fictional male idol project featuring character designs by Devils and Realist creator Utako Yukihiro . The anime's first season premiered in July 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The second season premiered in January 2019, and Crunchyroll also streamed the season as it aired. B-Project -Netsuretsu*Love Call- , the third anime season, premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll again streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Source: PQube via Gematsu