My Wife Has No Emotion Anime Unveils Teaser Video

Wright Film unveiled a new teaser promotional video for the anime of Jirō Sugiura 's My Wife Has No Emotion ( Boku no Tsuma wa Kanjō ga nai ) manga on Tuesday.

The anime's staff announced that the TMS / Sega booth at this weekend's AnimeJapan convention will feature a Mina avatar that can interact with attendees via Live2D graphics technology. The booth will also display the first figure of Mina. In addition to talk events with the cast at the Nikkatsu and Tokyo MX booths, followers of the anime's X (formerly Twitter ) account can receive a clear file folder and sticker (while supplies last) at participating booths.

Toshiyuki Toyonaga voices Takuma (left in image below), while Konomi Inagaki voices Mina (right).

Image courtesy of Wright Film © 2024 杉浦次郎／KADOKAWA／製作委員会は感情がない

The anime will premiere in July on, and

Fumihiro Yoshimura ( Kumi to Tulip , Jungle Emperor Leo: Hon-o-ji ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero both seasons, Rent-A-Girlfriend all three seasons) is overseeing the series scripts, and Zenjirou Ukulele (chief animation director for Naruto Shippūden ) is designing the characters.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Takuma is a single guy who does nothing but go to work and come home. Too tired to do chores, he decides to get a robot to cook and keep house. “Mina-chan” is such a good housekeeper, Takuma jokes that she should become his wife. Mina takes Takuma's joke seriously, and slowly the two start doing more things together, like having a picnic outside. As time goes by, Takuma starts to fall for Mina, but can a human and a robot ever have an equal, loving relationship?

Sugiura launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine in 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in October 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's fifth volume in August 2023.



