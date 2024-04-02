Ningen Kaishūsha Manga Ends With 12th Volume

Series launched in 2012, ends with volume 12 on May 24

Image via Amazon Japan © Aki Sendō, Shogakukan

Shogakukan 's online listing for the upcoming 12th compiled book volume of Aki Sendō 's Ningen Kaishūsha (Human Collection Truck) manga reports that the series will end with its release on May 24.

The "urban legend horror" manga centers on a mysterious all-black waste collection truck that appears out of nowhere. However, instead of collecting garbage or discarded appliances for disposal, it picks up "useless" people. The manga has various stories about such people and their encounters with the truck.

The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Ciao Deluxe and Ciao Deluxe Horror magazine in 2012. The manga's 11th volume shipped in April 2021.

The series inspired a net anime adaptation on the official YouTube channel of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine in April 2021.



Source: Shogakukan