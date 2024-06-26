27th Detective Conan Film Drops to #4, 1st Bocchi the Rock! Compilation Film Drops to #7

Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's Twitter account © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram

The dropped from #2 to #4 in its 11th weekend at the Japanese box office. The film sold 82,000 tickets and earned 115,888,770 yen (about US$726,600) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 10.52 million tickets and earned a cumulative 15,055,478,180 yen (about US$94.39 billion). The film is now the 15th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, and the ninth highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan, having surpassed's, which reached the milestone in February 2023.

The film is now the highest-grossing film in the franchise , beating last year's Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine) film's 13.83 billion yen (about US$88.23 million) earnings.

The film is the second film in the franchise to have earned 10 billion yen, but Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram earned it two days faster than Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine did. Detective Conan is now the first Japanese-animated film franchise to have two consecutive films pass 10 billion yen in earnings in Japan.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 (about US$21.7 million) yen in its first three days.



Bocchi the Rock! Re:

The first of theanime compilation films , titled, dropped from #4 to #7 in its third weekend. The film earned 62,102,284 yen (about US$389,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 479,073,424 yen (about US$3 million).

The film opened in Japan on June 7. The film sold 140,000 tickets and earned 218,470,888 yen (about US$1.38 million) in its first three days.

The second film, titled Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re: , opens on August 9.

The first film's opening sequence features newly created animation set to Kessoku Band's new song "Tsukinami ni Kagayaki" (Sparkle as Usual). Ai Higuchi wrote the lyrics, -otoha- composed the song, and Ritsuo Mitsui arranged the song.

The anime adapts Aki Hamaji 's four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! , which follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

Keiichirō Saitō ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. Regards ) directed the television anime at CloverWorks . Erika Yoshida ( Lupin III: Part IV ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Kerorira (animation director for Wonder Egg Priority ) designed the characters.



Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira

), a new anime film in the, dropped from #5 to #9 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 62,392,330 yen (US$x391,200) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,155,596,030 yen (about US$7.24 million).

The film opened in Japan on May 24. It sold 226,600 tickets and earned 354 million yen (about US$2.25 million) in its first three days.

The film follows Jungle Pocket, who wishes to participate in the Triple Crown Classic race, which can only be run once in a lifetime. She faces rivals Agnes Tachyon and Manhattan Cafe.

Ken Yamamoto ( Pokémon: Hisuian Snow ) directed the anime at Cygames . Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G ) wrote the script. Tetsuya Kobari ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ) was credited as scenario director and for series composition. Jun Yamazaki ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top ) was the character designer and chief animation director. TOHO is distributing the film.



The live-action film of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's Teasing Master Takagi-san ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ) manga dropped off the top 10 in its fourth weekend.

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle ( Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen ), the first film in the two-part Haikyu!! Final sequel film project, dropped off the top 10 again in its 19th weekend. The film still earned 36,355,220 yen (about US$227,900) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 11,108,320,810 yen (about US$69.65 million).

The Tsukiuta. franchise 's Rabbits Kingdom the Movie anime film fell of the list in its second week.

