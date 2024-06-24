27th Detective Conan Film Surpasses Suzume to Become 15th Highest-Earning Film in Japan

Film sells 10.52 million tickets, earns 15.05 billion yen after 73 days

Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's Twitter account © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram

The film , the 27th film in the, has sold 10.52 million tickets and has earned 15.05 billion yen (about US$94.23 million) as of Sunday, its 73rd day in the Japanese box office. The film is now the 15th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, and the ninth highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan, having surpassed's, which reached the milestone in February 2023.

Hayao Miyazaki 's Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea ranks above at #14 highest-earning film in Japan, and eighth highest-earning anime film in Japan at 15.5 billion yen (about US$97.04 million).

The anime film's official website revealed a visual to celebrate the milestone:

Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's website © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Original Detective Conan manga creator Gōshō Aoyama also drew the below illustration to celebrate the milestone:

Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's website © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

The film is now the highest-grossing film in the franchise , beating last year's Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine) film's 13.83 billion yen (about US$88.23 million) earnings.

The film is the second film in the franchise to have earned 10 billion yen, but Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram earned it two days faster than Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine did. Detective Conan is now the first Japanese-animated film franchise to have two consecutive films pass 10 billion yen in earnings in Japan.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 (about US$21.7 million) yen in its first three days.

AIKO performs the film's theme song "Sōshi Sōai" (Mutual Love).