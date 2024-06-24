News
27th Detective Conan Film Surpasses Suzume to Become 15th Highest-Earning Film in Japan
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hayao Miyazaki's Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea ranks above at #14 highest-earning film in Japan, and eighth highest-earning anime film in Japan at 15.5 billion yen (about US$97.04 million).
The anime film's official website revealed a visual to celebrate the milestone:
Original Detective Conan manga creator Gōshō Aoyama also drew the below illustration to celebrate the milestone:
The film is now the highest-grossing film in the franchise, beating last year's Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine) film's 13.83 billion yen (about US$88.23 million) earnings.
The film is the second film in the franchise to have earned 10 billion yen, but Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram earned it two days faster than Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine did. Detective Conan is now the first Japanese-animated film franchise to have two consecutive films pass 10 billion yen in earnings in Japan.
The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 (about US$21.7 million) yen in its first three days.
AIKO performs the film's theme song "Sōshi Sōai" (Mutual Love).
Sources: 27th Detective Conan film's website, Comic Natalie