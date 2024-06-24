×
27th Detective Conan Film Surpasses Suzume to Become 15th Highest-Earning Film in Japan

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Film sells 10.52 million tickets, earns 15.05 billion yen after 73 days

detective-conan-film-27
Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's Twitter account
© 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会
The Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube (Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram) film, the 27th film in the Detective Conan franchise, has sold 10.52 million tickets and has earned 15.05 billion yen (about US$94.23 million) as of Sunday, its 73rd day in the Japanese box office. The film is now the 15th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, and the ninth highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan, having surpassed Makoto Shinkai's Suzume, which reached the milestone in February 2023.

Hayao Miyazaki's Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea ranks above at #14 highest-earning film in Japan, and eighth highest-earning anime film in Japan at 15.5 billion yen (about US$97.04 million).

The anime film's official website revealed a visual to celebrate the milestone:

15billion
Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's website
© 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Original Detective Conan manga creator Gōshō Aoyama also drew the below illustration to celebrate the milestone:

kinen
Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's website
© 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

The film is now the highest-grossing film in the franchise, beating last year's Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine) film's 13.83 billion yen (about US$88.23 million) earnings.

The film is the second film in the franchise to have earned 10 billion yen, but Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram earned it two days faster than Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine did. Detective Conan is now the first Japanese-animated film franchise to have two consecutive films pass 10 billion yen in earnings in Japan.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 (about US$21.7 million) yen in its first three days.

AIKO performs the film's theme song "Sōshi Sōai" (Mutual Love).

Sources: 27th Detective Conan film's website, Comic Natalie

