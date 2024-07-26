Sentai Filmworks to Release Panzer World Galient Anime on Home Video

directed series that aired in 1984-1985

announced on Thursday that it will release theanime on Blu-ray Disc on October 15.

The company describes the anime:

As their first step toward the conquest of the Crescent Galaxy, the robotic armies of Mardoul have centered their malevolent mechanical designs on the invasion of the seemingly medieval colony world of Earst. Their expected easy victory against mere knights in shining armor, however, is shattered when Prince Joldy Volder confronts them in a secret weapon that has lain in Earst's hidden underground bunkers for millennia: the legendary giant robot Galient! Myth and motorized mayhem collide as the acclaimed creator of Armored Trooper Votoms , Ryousuke Takahashi , orchestrates the wildest heavy metal mecha fantasy ever with PANZER WORLD GALIENT !

Panzer World Galient aired for 25 episodes in 1984 to 1985. A separate three-episode Panzer World Galient OAV released in 1986.

Ryousuke Takahashi directed the series at Nippon Sunrise . Sōji Yoshikawa oversaw the series scripts, Norio Shioyama was the character designer and chief animation director, and Tōru Fuyuki composed the music.

Source: Press release