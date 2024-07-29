Makeup With Mud Creator Yoshikazu Launches New Series

Jōō no Inu debuts on August 28

The September issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine revealed on Friday Makeup With Mud creator Yoshikazu will launch a new series titled Jōō no Inu ( The Queen's Dogs ) in the next issue on August 28.

Image via Comic Zero-Sum © Ichijinsha

The story follows an ambitious woman aiming to become the next ruler of the kingdom.

The Makeup With Mud live-action series premiered on TV Asahi on July 13 at 11:30 p.m. JST. The series stars Hikaru Takahashi as Miku.

Yoshikazu (or Yosikazu) launched the manga in Coamix 's Web Comic Zenon website in November 2020. The manga ended on September 8. Coamix published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2022, and the eighth and final volume on October 20. MangaPlaza publishes the manga digitally in English.

