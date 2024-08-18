Media Blasters Releases Live-Action Hentai Kamen Film on BD in N. America on September 10

Image via Amazon

is listing a Blu-ray Disc release of the live-actionfilm for release on September 10. The release will feature a new English

Media Blasters describes the film's story:

Kyosuke ( Ryōhei Suzuki ) has inherited his late detective dad's strong sense of justice and while he tries his best to be macho, he's mostly used as a punching bag at his school's martial artsclub. One day, Kyosuke develops an instant crush on a new transfer student, Aiko, andoddly discovers his strange fetish for wearing women's panties... over his face! This seemingly perverse act inadvertently transforms him into his kinky superhero alter ego "Pervert Mask." By hiding his face under frilly lingerie, Kyosuke suddenly gains potent superpowers that come in handy when he must protect his beloved Aiko and his fellow classmates from the advances of a lecherous teacher, other equally absurd superheroes, and a sinister gang! When an evil gang boss plots to demolish the school in search of hidden treasure and takes Aiko as his prize, Kyosuke's sometimes unreliable powers are put to the ultimate test!

The first live-action film adaptation of Keishuu Andou 's The Abnormal Super Hero Hentai Kamen manga opened in 2013. The film earned 101,983,300 yen (about US$1,050,000 at the time) in its first few weeks, far above the projected gross for the movie. The first film screened at the New York Asian Film Festival in 2013 and won the Audience Award.

Ryōhei Suzuki (live-action Gatchaman , Mei-chan no Shitsuji , Hana-Kimi , Yankee-kun to Megane-chan ) stars as Kyōsuke Shikijō, a high school boy who transforms into a hero by wearing a panties mask — and little else.

The HK/Hentai Kamen: The Abnormal Crisis sequel film opened in Japan in May 2016.

Andou's six-volume gag manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1992-1993.