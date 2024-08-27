Fairy Tail 2 Sequel RPG's Trailer Reveals December Release

Game launches for Switch, PS5, PS4 on December 13, PC on December 11

Koei Tecmo began streaming a new trailer for it and Gust 's Fairy Tail 2 sequel role-playing game, and it reveals that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on December 13 and for PC via Steam on December 11.

The game will get a " Fairy Tail 2 Guild Box" edition that includes the base game, the visual artbook "Sorcerer Magazine Special Issue: Game Release Edition Vol. 2," and a special Shikishi with holographic finish.

In the sequel, players control Natsu, Lucy, and more Fairy Tail guild members in the series' Alvarez Empire Arc. There will be new "Character Stories" and an original story, "Key to Hidden Secrets," featuring events that take place after the final battle.

Koei Tecmo and Gust 's first Fairy Tail RPG debuted for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in July 2020. The game was delayed due to the spread of COVID-19.

Mashima's Fairy Tail manga series follows the adventures of world's most notorious mage guild, Fairy Tail. The manga launched in 2006, and ended in July 2017.

The manga has inspired four television anime, two anime films, several original video anime projects, and spinoff manga. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the original manga and a number of its spinoffs in English.

Source: Press release