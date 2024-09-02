Gundam: The Origin Anime Gets Compilation Films Starting on September 13

6-episode anime re-edited into 3 films

The Gundam.info portal site announced on Monday that the six-episode Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin anime has been re-edited into a "Movie Edition" trilogy. The three films will start screening in Japan on September 13 at the Shinjuku Piccadilly in Tokyo, then on September 22 at the Shimane Cinema Onozawa, and then on October 25 in 18 theaters across Japan .

Image via Gundam.info © 創通・サンライズ

The first film is titled the "Char/Sayla Arc" (left in image above), the second film is titled "Kaisen-hen" (The Outbreak of War Arc) (center in image above), and the third film is titled the "Loum Arc" (right in image above).

The anime's director Yoshikazu Yasuhiko personally edited the anime into the three films, to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the television broadcast of the Mobile Suit Gundam anime.

The six-episode Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin anime debuted in Japanese theaters from 2015 to 2018. The story centers around the childhood and early adulthood of Char Aznable, the skilled Zeon ace pilot known as The Red Comet, who serves as antagonist and foil to original series protagonist Amuro Ray.

The anime had a 13-episode television series recompilation, which premiered in Japan in April 2019.

The anime project adapts Yasuhiko's manga of the same name, which in turn is inspired by the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime's story. Yasuhiko designed the characters in the first Gundam anime, and he serves as the chief director and storyboarder for the Gundam: The Origin anime.

Sources: Gundam.info, Comic Natalie