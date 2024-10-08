Hitomi Takano's Gene Bride Manga to End in November

Series debuted in June 2021

Image via Amazon Japan

Hitomi Takano announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Tuesday that the Gene Bride manga will end in next month's issue of Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine.

Seven Seas publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Isahaya Ichi is fed up with men, a woman navigating a world where she's underestimated at work because of her gender and sexually harassed. But when her former classmate, Masaki, unexpectedly shows up, everything changes. He claims to be the other half of her “destined pair” from a junior high school event called “ Gene Bride ,” where genetic information matched students into couples for a day. While Ichi barely remembers the event, Masaki's sudden reappearance sparks a journey of rediscovery and buried secrets.

Takano launched the series in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine in June 2021. Shodensha shipped the third compiled book volume on February 8.

Takano launched the My Boy manga in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in 2015, then moved the manga to Young Magazine in 2018. The manga ended in October 2021. Vertical releases the manga in English.

The manga ranked #2 on Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2017 list of top manga for male readers. The manga was also nominated for the 10th Manga Taisho awards in 2017.

