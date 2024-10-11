Valerian & Laureline Writer Pierre Christin Dies

© Satelight/Dargaud-Marina/Europacorp

Le Monde

Valerian & Laureline

French newspaperreported that writer) died on October 3 in Paris. He was 86.

Christin was born at Saint-Mandé on July 27, 1938. His passions were piano jazz and literature. He worked as a journalist, novelist, and professor. Christin created would would become the school of journalism at Bordeaux University. He also traveled to the U.S. as a visiting lecturer in 1965, and became a teacher of French contemporary literature at Salt Lake City University in Utah.

Christin debuted the science fiction graphic novel series Valerian & Laureline in Pilote magazine in 1967 with artist Jean-Claude Mézières ( The Fifth Element set design). The series ended in 2010. The series inspired the 2007 French/Japanese anime coproduction Time Jam: Valerian & Laureline (pictured right). Anime studio Satelight coproduced the television series with French animation studio Dargaud-Marina and distributor EuropaCorp . All 40 episodes are streaming in English on Crunchyroll . Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video. The graphic novels also inspired the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets film in 2017.

Thanks to Delphine Maurette from ANN's French team for assistance with this article.

