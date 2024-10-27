×
European XR Awards 2024 Nominates Gundam Silver Phantom Anime

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Stereopsia 2024 XR event to showcase anime in Belgium from December 9-11

gundam2.png
Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks, Atlas V
© SOTSU・SUNRISE
The European XR Awards 2024 nominated Bandai Namco Filmworks and virtual reality (VR) production company Atlas V's Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom feature-length VR anime. The XR event Stereopsia 2024 is showcasing the anime in Brussels, Belgium from December 9-11.

The anime's story takes place years after the events of the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime, when an Earth commander defects to a new group formed from the remaining Neo Zeon members, and a mercenary group is hired to go after her.

The main cast for the Japanese version of the anime includes:

The English dub cast members are:

The anime debuted on October 3 at 1:00 p.m. EDT on the Meta Quest 2, 3, and 3S headsets.

Kenichi Suzuki (SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors, Gundam Evolve) directed the anime, and Ryōji Sekinishi (Mobile Suit Gundam UC setting production) wrote the script. Tsukasa Kotobuki (Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin) designed the characters, and Mika Akitaka (Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory, Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: The Afterglow of Zeon) was in charge of mechanical design. Yoshiya Ikeda composed the music, and Sadayoshi Fujino (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin) was the sound director. Atlas V and Bandai Namco Filmworks produced the VR anime.

Other staff members included:

Shōko Nakagawa performed the film's theme song "Across the World."

Pierre Zandrowicz of Atlas V and Ken Iyadomi of Bandai Namco Filmworks first revealed the interactive, "immersive adventure" project at Anime NYC in November 2023. Zandrowicz said regarding the project, "This is not a game, nor is it just a narrative experience—it's an immersive adventure that leverages the best of both worlds." This is the first time Sunrise is working with a French company, Atlas V.

Source: Stereopsia via Shōko Nakagawa's X/Twitter account

