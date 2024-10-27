European XR Awards 2024 Nominates Gundam Silver Phantom Anime

Stereopsia 2024 XR event to showcase anime in Belgium from December 9-11

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks, Atlas V © SOTSU・SUNRISE

The European XR Awards 2024 nominatedand virtual reality (VR) production company'sfeature-length VR anime. The XR event Stereopsia 2024 is showcasing the anime in Brussels, Belgium from December 9-11.

The anime's story takes place years after the events of the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime, when an Earth commander defects to a new group formed from the remaining Neo Zeon members, and a mercenary group is hired to go after her.

The main cast for the Japanese version of the anime includes:

The English dub cast members are:

The anime debuted on October 3 at 1:00 p.m. EDT on the Meta Quest 2, 3, and 3S headsets.

Kenichi Suzuki ( SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors , Gundam Evolve ) directed the anime, and Ryōji Sekinishi ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC setting production) wrote the script. Tsukasa Kotobuki ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) designed the characters, and Mika Akitaka ( Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory , Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: The Afterglow of Zeon ) was in charge of mechanical design . Yoshiya Ikeda composed the music, and Sadayoshi Fujino ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) was the sound director. Atlas V and Bandai Namco Filmworks produced the VR anime.

Other staff members included:

Shōko Nakagawa performed the film's theme song "Across the World."

Pierre Zandrowicz of Atlas V and Ken Iyadomi of Bandai Namco Filmworks first revealed the interactive, "immersive adventure" project at Anime NYC in November 2023. Zandrowicz said regarding the project, "This is not a game, nor is it just a narrative experience—it's an immersive adventure that leverages the best of both worlds." This is the first time Sunrise is working with a French company, Atlas V .