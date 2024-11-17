Utakata's Milk Chocolate Manga Ends on December 18

Image via Amazon Japan © Utakata, Square Eix

The December issue of Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine announced on Monday that Utakata 's Milk Chocolate manga will end in the next issue on December 18.

The manga is the magazine serialization version of a manga that Utakata already draws on their pixiv account. The story centers on Honoka, a girl who is friends with Kaede. She is going out with Kaede's brother Ryō, the handsomest boy in school.

The magazine serialization version launched in August 2022. Square Enix shipped the third compiled book volume on July 26.

Utakata drew the first Milk Chocolate strip on their pixiv account in August 2020.

Utakata also began drawing the Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home ( Shokuba to Jitaku de Gap no Aru Papa ) strip on their Twitter and pixiv accounts in August 2020. Kadokawa compiles the manga in print volumes, and released the fifth volume on October 24. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and released the fourth volume on April 16.



Source: G Fantasy December issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.