Infinity Series' Ever 17, Never 7 Games Get Remasters With Western Releases on March 6

Visual novels launch for Switch, PS4, PC in Japan, N. America, Europe

Spike Chunsoft announced on Monday that it will release remastered versions of the Ever 17 - The Out of Infinity and Never 7 - The End of Infinity games for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in North America and Europe digitally on March 6, 2025. The company will also bundle both games in a Ever 17/Never 7 Double Pack on the same day. MAGES. will release both remasters in Japan on the same day as well.

Image courtesy of Spike Chunsoft © Spike Chunsoft

The visual novels will feature Japanese audio and text in English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese. MAGES. streamed the opening movies for both games:

The company describes Ever 17 - The Out of Infinity :

Save me from this cage of infinity Takeshi Kuranari, an ordinary college student, visits the underwater theme park LeMU. An accident occurs, trapping Takeshi and 6 other individuals inside LeMU, 51 meters below the surface. With no hope of rescue, Takeshi explores LeMU along with the mysterious girl Tsugumi and part-time employee You, searching for a way to escape to the surface. A theme park of dreams and hopes sunk in the depths of the mysterious blue ocean. Can dreams and hopes still be found there? Or is there some other mystery lurking? Overcoming one crisis after another, they search for a way to escape.

The company describes Never 7 - The End of Infinity :

To the promise we once made and the place we must return The protagonist, Makoto Ishihara, had the worst possible awakening. He had a dream in which a girl died a tragic death right in front of his eyes. The seminar training camp was supposed to go off without a hitch...or so Makoto believed. April 6th.. The day everything changed. The uneasiness turned in to despair, and the premonition turned into calamity... Will Makoto be able to stop the tragedy and see the light of the morning on Day 7?

Kōtarō Uchikoshi co-wrote KID's Infinity visual novel series, including Never 7 , Ever 17 , and Remember 11 . He debuted as a director in Spike Chunsoft 's Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors , the first of the company's Zero Escape series, which includes Virtue's Last Reward and Zero Time Dilemma . He was also a writer and director for AI: The Somnium Files and World's End Club .

Never 7 - The End of Infinity originally launched on PlayStation in May 2000. The game has since received ports to other consoles and PC, but it never received a Western release. Ever 17 - The Out of Infinity debuted in August 2002 for PlayStation and Dreamcast, and received multiple ports. The game got a Western release for PC in December 2005. Other games in the series include Remember 11: The Age of Infinity , 12Riven: The Psi-Climinal of Integral , and Code_18 .

Sources: Press release, Infinity Remastered games' website (link 2), 4Gamer via HDKirin