Cosplayer Moe Iori Introduces 'Full Version' of I'm a Behemoth Anime's 2nd Video

The official website for the television anime of Nozomi Ginyoku 's I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet ( S Rank Monster no “Behemoth” dakedo, Neko to Machigawarete Elf Musume no Pet Toshite Kurashitemasu ) light novel series started streaming the "full version" or "see-through-the-steam" version of the anime's second promotional video on Wednesday. The video's new version features an introduction from the anime's official ambassador, famous cosplayer Moe Iori. (The introduction does not feature English subtitles, but the promotional video itself does offer the option.)

The anime's "regular version" will premiere on thestreaming service on December 28 at 11:00 p.m. JST, one week ahead of its television premiere onandon January 4 at 10:30 p.m. JST. The anime's "Refreshing Steam" version will premiere on, also on December 28 at 11:00 p.m. JST, then on thechannel on January 7 at 10:30 p.m. JST. It will then stream on other streaming services in Japan starting on January 25.

The anime stars:

Tetsuo Hirakawa ( Shine on! Bakumatsu Bad Boys , Grimoire of Zero ) is directing the anime at Zero-G and Saber Works , Kanichi Katō ( The Eminence in Shadow , Those Snow White Notes ) is in charge of series scripts, and Tomoyuki Abe ( Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Kira , animation director for The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague ) is designing the characters. Yūsuke Shirato ( In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki ) and oni are composing the music, and Flying Dog is in charge of music production. Nonoka Ōbuchi , who voices the character Lily, performs the opening theme song "Saijōkyū no Kokoro" (Supreme Heart). Poka Poka Ion performs the ending theme song "Rimi."

Yen Press is releasing both the light novel series and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

After dying in a fight against the forces of evil, a knight found himself reincarnated as one of the most powerful monsters in the world: a behemoth! Problem is, he has to grow up before he can really strut his stuff, and a baby behemoth looks an awful lot like…a housecat?! And when an elf adventurer decides to take him in, she may need his help as much as he needs hers!

Ginyoku launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in August 2017, and the story ended its fifth part in August 2021. Micro Magazine published two compiled volumes in print in 2018. Yen Press published the two volumes in English.

Tarō Shinonome launched the manga in March 2018 with Yanomitsuki credited alongside Shinonome as the original character designer. The manga moved from Young Animal Arashi to Young Animal when Young Animal Arashi ended publication in 2018. Hakusensha will publish the manga's 12th volume on December 26. Yen Press will publish the 11th volume in English on February 18.

Sources: I'm a Behemoth anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.