My Happy Marriage Manga Resumes After 8-Month Hiatus

'swebsite published on Monday a new chapter of's manga adaptation ofand'slight novel series. The new chapter signaled the manga's return from its hiatus after eight months.

The manga went on hiatus in April for Kohsaka to work on the manga's compiled book volume.

Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga physically and digitally and describes the story:

A "Cinderella"-inspired slow-burn historical romance with a paranormal twist set in Meiji-era Japan! A browbeaten and mistreated daughter is cast out of her family home and sent to audition as a bridal candidate for the heir to one of the most powerful families in the land… Considered nigh worthless for having failed to inherit the superhuman powers of the bloodlines into which she was born, Miyo Saimori lives her days unwanted and unloved. She is treated as a servant by her half-sister who, unlike Miyo, is blessed with unusual powers, while her step-mother and very own father have little time or love for their eldest daughter. Ultimately seen as nothing more than a nuisance and a drain on the family wealth, Miyo is packed off to the Kudo house as a bridal candidate for its heir, Kyoka Kudo. But whispers abound about the Kudo clan, the most powerful in all the land. Still, will the allegedly cold and cruel house into which Miyo aims to marry prove much warmer than the family she left behind?

The manga debuted on Gangan Online in 2018. Square Enix published the fifth volume on July 11.

Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. Yen Press licensed the light novels.

The first season of the light novels' anime adaptation premiered in July 2023 with 12 episodes. Netflix also began streaming the anime worldwide in July 2023. The second season will premiere in Japan on January 6, and Netflix will stream the new season the same time it premieres on broadcast television.

A live-action film adaptation of the novels opened in Japan in March 2023. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 479,700 tickets to earn 654 million yen (about US$4.97 million) in its first three days.

