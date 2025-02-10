Radwimps Performs Theme Song for Live-Action Anpan Series

RADWIMPS announced on Monday that the band will perform the theme song "Tamamono" (Gift) for Anpan , the newest entry in its six-decade-long Renzoku Terebi Shōsetsu (Serialized TV Novel, also known as "Asadora" or Morning Drama) franchise. RADWIMPS wrote the song specifically for the series.

Anpanman

The new live-action weekday morning series is inspired by the life story ofmanga creatorand his wife Nobuo Komatsu. The series will follow the childhood of Takashi and Nobu, and follow them through the creation of

The series will premiere on March 31 and will air for 26 weeks, for a total of 130 episodes.

The series will star Takumi Kitamura as Takashi Yanai and Mio Imada as Nobu Asada.

Previously announced cast are:

Japanese television announcer Risa Hayashida is the series' narrator.

Miho Nakazono is the scriptwriter for the series, and Ken Kurasaki is the chief producer. Akio Izutsu ( Akuma Kun , Phi-Brain - Puzzle of God anime series) is composing the music.

Froebel-kan Co., Ltd. previously produced a television biographical anime special about Yanase in February 2019 titled Yūki no Hana ga Hiraku Toki: Yanase Takashi to Anpanman no Monogatari (When the Flower of Courage Blooms - The Story of Takashi Yanase and Anpanman), based on Kumiko Kakehashi's novel of the same name.

Yanase was best known for his Soreike! Anpanman manga, which inspired a television anime that has been ongoing since 1988. The manga has also inspired 35 anime films to date. Soreike! Anpanman: Chapon no Hero! , the 36th film in the franchise, will open in Japan on June 27. The character is well-known not only in Japan, but also overseas. Yanase died on October 13, 2013.

The Renzoku TV Shōsetsu franchise previously aired the Natsuzora story about the early Japanese animation industry from April to September 2019 for 156 episodes. The series is loosely based on the life of animator Reiko Okuyama . Each series in the franchise usually run for 15 minutes every weekday morning for half a year, for a total runtime of over 30 hours.