WEBTOON Launches Video Contest with US$200,000 in Prizes

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has launched the WEBTOON Video Contest, inviting fans to create TikToks or YouTube Shorts inspired by WEBTOON Originals for a chance to win cash prizes. The contest offers a total prize pool of up to US$200,000, with a US$30,000 Grand Prize, multiple US$10,000 Diamond prizes, US$5,000 Platinum prizes, and over 10,000 additional winners receiving cash or WEBTOON Coin Packs.

Image via WEBTOON © WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT

To participate, entrants must create a one-minute video based on a selected WEBTOON Original series, upload it to TikTok or YouTube Shorts, and submit the link through the WEBTOON Video Contest submission page. Submissions are accepted in six categories: Live Action, Animation, Original Music, Explainer/Recommendation, Reactions, and Wild Card. Full contest guidelines, including video and social post requirements, are available on the contest rules page.

Participants can base their videos on titles including:

The contest opens on February 10 at 3:01 p.m. PST (6:01 p.m. EST) and closes on April 14 at 11:59 p.m. PDT (April 15 at 2:59 p.m. EDT). Entries will be reviewed by a panel from WEBTOON Entertainment, with winners announced in June 2025.

The WEBTOON Video Contest follows other major contests from the platform, including the WEBTOON Webcomic Legends Contest and the Monster Hunter Wilds Webcomic Contest in collaboration with CAPCOM .

The Monster Hunter Wilds Webcomic Contest invites creators to develop original webcomics based on the Monster Hunter universe. A total of 12 prize packs will be awarded for outstanding submissions. The contest is part of WEBTOON 's Branded Contest program, which connects creators with official brand partners. U.S.-based creators can submit entries to WEBTOON 's platform, choosing from three prompts inspired by the Monster Hunter universe. Prompts are available on WEBTOON Entertainment's website.

Submissions are due by February 19. A panel of judges from WEBTOON Entertainment and CAPCOM will evaluate the entries. Finalists will be announced on February 24, and winners will be revealed on February 28.

The three grand prize winners will get a Monster Hunter Wilds merchandise kit, a Yian Kut Ku Plush, and a digital code for the Monster Hunter Wilds game. The nine Runner Up Prize winners will get the Yian Kut Ku Plush and a digital code for Monster Hunter Wilds .

Further details and submission guidelines are available on the WEBTOON Video Contest submission page.

Source: WEBTOON Entertainment's Website