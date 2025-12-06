K-pop Girl Group FIFTY FIFTY Releases Song for Operation: True Love Webtoon

Song for high school romance webtoon launched on December 2

Image via FIFTY FIFTY's X/Twitter account © MOSTCONTENT

K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY performed the latest original soundtrack song for the webtoon Operation: True Love. The track, titled "Oops, My Bad," launched on December 2 on major music streaming platforms.

Operation: True Love, created by webtoon duo kkokkalee and Dledumb, has maintained a strong readership since its launch in April 2022.

WEBTOON describes the series' story:

It's hard dating someone who won't give you the time of day. Su-ae Shim knows that better than anyone, having dated her indifferent boyfriend, Minu Kang, for years. She sometimes wishes she could be more like her charismatic stepsister, Ra-im, who seems to have it all. But life takes a turn for the weird when Su-ae discovers Jellypop, a sentient flip phone, in her locker. Jellypop has a lot to say about her love life, especially as Su-ae drifts further away from Minu and finds herself running into Minu's friend, Eunhyeok. Add to the mix a growing suspicion that Minu and Ra-im might be more than friends, and Su-ae might need a miracle to navigate the ups and downs of high school romance!

The song marks another crossover between hit webtoon IP and rising K-pop talent, aiming to attract both loyal readers and new fans. Other recent crossovers include YUJU's song for the This is a Campus Romance Series webtoon, and Billlie's song for the Dead Mansion webtoon.

Fans can read the official English version of the Operation: True Love webtoon on WEBTOON.

Source: Topstar News (Joon-hyuk Seo)