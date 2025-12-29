Matcha Made in Heaven Manga Goes on Hiatus With Plans to Return in 2026

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA © Umebachi Yamanaka, Kodansha

Matcha Made in Heaven

The February 2026 issue of'smagazine announced last Friday that's) manga is going on a hiatus for a while, with plans to return in 2026. The magazine will reveal details on the manga's return when it is decided.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the series, and it describes the story:

Chako Hananoki thought she'd found happiness in a handsome fiancé, but when she realized a marriage to him would mean a total erasure of herself, she broke it off and moved back into her childhood home in the country—only to find a strange man and young woman living there? She finds a way to coexist with them, but when her stalker fiancé follows her home, she declares to him (and accidentally to the whole village as well) that this new man in her life is her husband?! A dramatic fake-marriage, found-family story for the ages, by the illustrator of the Ossan's "LOVe" manga adaptation!

Yamanaka debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in October 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on August 12. It will release the 14th volume on Feburary 13.