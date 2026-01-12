'If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die' Stage Play Replaces SKE48's Miyu Nakasaka

Idol's activities suspended due to inappropriate communications with manager

The staff for the stage play of Auri Hirao 's If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die ( Oshi ga Budōkan Ittekuretara Shinu ) manga announced on Thursday that Miyu Nakasaka will step down from the role of Yumeri Mizumori due to a suspension of her activities. SKE38 member Aina Suzuki will replace her in the role for the stage play going forward.

An SKE48 manager reportedly engaged in inappropriate communication with Nakasaka beyond the scope of professional boundaries, Oricon News wrote in an article on Thursday. The manager is receiving disciplinary action and Nakasaka's activities are currently suspended.

The stage play will run in Aichi from February 20-23 and in Tokyo from February 27-March 1.

Elements Garden is producing the songs performed during the live concert segments. Ichidai Matsuda is writing the script and directing.

The manga's comedy story centers on a woman called "Eripiyo," who is an extreme idol fan. She is wildly enthusiastic about Maina, the shy and lowest-ranking member of the minor underground idol group Cham Jam that performs in Okayama Prefecture . She gets so wrapped up in her love for Maina during a particular performance, that she has a major nosebleed. Eri will continue to give her complete devotion to Maina until the day she can perform at Budōkan (a major performing venue in Tokyo).

Hirao launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Ryū in 2015. The series ranked on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in 2016. The manga has reached over 1 million cumulative copies in circulation. Tokyopop released the manga in English digitally and in print.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2020. Funimation streamed the anime under the title If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

The series also inspired a live-action film in May 2023.