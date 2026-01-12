Yui Hanaka's Web Novel Gets Manga Adaptation

Jyanai Hō no Seijo to Yūsha ~Are, Watashitachi de Hontō ni Jyanai hō?~ manga adaptation launches on February 5

This year's sixth issue of Akita Publishing 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine announced on Thursday that Yui Hanaka 's Jyanai Hō no Seijo to Yūsha ~Are, Watashitachi de Hontō ni "Jyanai hō?"~ (The Not-Holy Saint and Not-Hero: Huh, Are We Really The "Not's"?) web novel will get a manga adaptation by Nini Senbonki in the digital supplement Champion Buzz 's 29th issue on February 5.

Image via Champion Buzz's X/Twitter account © Yui Tanaka, Nini Senbonki

The story follows high school students Hana Isshiki and Kotarou Okumura, who are teleported to a magical world after getting caught up in a summoning incident. The two are not the chosen saint and hero and are unable to return to their previous world. They slowly discover their own secret powers, however, and begin to wonder if they really are "not" the chosen ones after all.

Hanaka launched the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in December 2022.

Hanaka launched the BL Game no Shujinkō no Otōto de Aru Koto ni Ki ga Tsukimashita ( BL Game Rebirth: My New Life as the Hero’s Younger Brother ) novel on the Syōsetsuka ni Narō ka website in May 2015. Kadokawa shipped the second and final novel with illustrations by Shive in March 2024.

Kana launched a manga adaptation of the series on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker platform in April 2021. Kadokawa shipped the fourth compiled book volume on April 1. Seven Seas publishes the series in English and will ship the fourth volume on June 9.

Source: Shōnen Champion issue 6





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.