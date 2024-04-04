This Week in Anime
Are We Experiencing a Retro Anime Gold Rush?
by Christopher Farris & Lucas DeRuyter,
With shows like the original Urusei Yatsura and GTO coming to Netflix, Chris and Lucas take a deep dive into the retro anime world to answer the question: "Are we getting more releases and re-releases of older anime than ever before?"
Spoiler Warning for discussion of the following series: Urusei Yatsura (1981), Minky Momo (mentioned), GTO, Golden Boy, Spice and Wolf (2007), Blood Blockade Battlefront, Brave Bang Bravern!, Attack on Titan, Dirty Pair, and Gunbuster are currently streaming on Crunchyroll, while GTO, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean are streaming on Netflix.
Berserk (1997), Lovely Complex, and Gunbuster are available on Blu-ray from Discotek, while Baccano! is available via Aniplex.
Lucas, the new anime season is upon us, and the streaming services have already started rolling out some new freshness. Look, Crunchyroll just released a bunch of new episodes of that 2022 hit, Urusei Yatsura!
Meanwhile, Netflix just started simulcasting something called...GTO?
Huh, an eclectic selection so far, to be sure, but at least they've got a lot of episodes out already.
Yeah know what, I appreciate the effort but I'm a firm believer in the "you never have to give it to 'em" mentality. I won't be happy until the best version of Urusei Yatsura, the British dub, is on Blu-Ray shelves across the world!
But we are seeing a renaissance of older anime with IP rights that are probably wonky cropping up in surprising places and that's fun! Reminds me of that stretch in the 2010s when the streaming landscape was still a battleground and some cult-hit anime would end up in WEIRD places.
Actually, huh, that was another one we mentioned in the column a little bit back. I'm not saying we have superpowers or anything, but dang, it sure does suck that no one is streaming Yozakura Quartet ~Hana no Uta~ anywhere!
Who approached whom? What's the monetary dimension of these kinds of releases? How the hell did HIDIVE NOT pick up the streaming rights to the original Urusei Yatsura when they became the home of the remake?
These are the questions that keep me up at night...(beyond the usual existential dread, of course).
I'll note that exclusivity isn't always a part of this equation, either. GTO's arrival on Netflix is underscored by the fact that it's been on Crunchyroll for years now. Rather, it's that it's spread to another platform, along with these other recent uploads of older series, that piques my curiosity about how much value these streaming services see in "old" anime.
Lol, come to think of it, I don't think I know how old you are, Chris. Is 1997 old to you???
My aching joints aside, Discotek's a solid enough sidebar to take in this conversation, given I suspect their licensing and release of the Urusei Yatsura TV series is likely a factor in it getting the Crunchyroll-out. The boutique disc company made a fan-favorite career out of licensing old Intergalactic Defender Linguini-core anime. Several of those have popped up on streaming services before as well, though they often trended towards the appropriately named RetroCrush.
But you are touching on a larger truth that I've struggled with for a while. A lot of folks in the anime community are rightfully upset that physical media releases are becoming rarer and that a lot of licensors don't seem to care much for the history of this community and art form.
But on the other hand, we're getting more releases and re-releases of older anime than ever before! Also, as far as I can tell, anime preservation is may be in the best state it's ever been.
I know things aren't perfect and, once again, I know you never have to give it to 'em; but I don't think you can expect corporations to go beyond the market demand for providing a product or service. Right now it seems like exactly enough older anime are being re-released or re-homed to match what the broader community is willing to shell out for them.
You can now no longer watch Samurai Flamenco officially in English here unless you've got that UK BD box set and a region-free player. Hardly ideal.
Still, I won't deny that the appearance of series like Minky Momo and Urusei Yatsura showing up on the biggest name in town—anime-streaming-wise—does underscore some appreciable convenience in the current situation. It's pretty cool that I was able to rock up with little effort and check out classics like Ruin Explorers and Golden Boy, which had always been talked up to me by other anime fans.
Although—and maybe this is the thought that finally cements me as an Anime Elder—it feels like folks in this space today have less of an interest in its history and a shorter memory than ever before.
This gets back to the question of the perceived value of putting these old shows on these services. Sure, Discotek knows there's a dedicated audience out there to collect its meticulously manufactured discs. But are they fighting a losing battle trying to get the 1981 Urusei Yatsura in front of streaming eyeballs when a huge contingent of the current Crunchyroll crowd considers anime from 2015 to be ancient tomes that only the old gods remember?
Blood Blockade Battlefront has 2 SEASONS! And there was a ton of discourse around the first one because it almost completely diverged from the events of the manga! Sure, I thought it felt like an anime that was riffing on Ryōgo Narita's writing style, but replaced compelling relationships with spectacle fights, but it was a solid 7/10 show!
Okay, rant over, because as I was typing this I realized there was a reasonable chance that the person who first posted that take easily could have been a child when the BBB came out (and could even still be one!) But that post really exemplifies how the rapid growth of anime and the number of anime fans has come at the expense of members of this community having fewer shared experiences or touchstone series.
I guess the good news is, barring any further Funimation-level shuttering, Bravern will remain easily available streaming for potential new viewers to find, just as Urusei Yatsura now is.
Will Attack on Titan be the last anime that people my parent's age will learn about? I'm not sure if that's necessarily great, but I haven't thought it over enough yet to know if I'm just meeting change with dread or if this is going to have broader impacts that are genuinely concerning...
It's why I see services like Crunchyroll making space for older series as a more encouraging sign of the march of time than them just pumping and dumping seasonals, anyway.
But also don't get me started on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners! I know it's super well animated and rightfully a lot of people's favorite anime of 2022... but also it's functionally a commercial for a video game that was a ripoff at launch and that's just about the least "punk" thing I can think of!
That lack of physical media is the frustrating dark side of so many streaming releases. It's why I'm glad many of these recent launches of older shows are precluded by new licensed-rescued disc releases, as again was the case with Discotek and Urusei Yatsura. This was also the motivation behind Nozomi, at last, putting the terrific Dirty Pair TV series up for streaming a few years ago, to tie into that Kickstarted Blu-ray set we're getting soon. Eventually. Any day now.
It is pretty cool that after so many years of trumpeting Dirty Pair, now when people ask me where they can watch it, I can just point to the big orange monolith.
MEGATON MUSASHI anime to stream on Crunchyroll soon (outside of Japan) https://t.co/LQGStZVLv5 pic.twitter.com/sF9xE5j6Q7— WTK (@WTK) March 28, 2024
That's a pleasant surprise, given the seasonal grind has also instilled the perhaps unjustified notion that if a series doesn't go straight to simulcasting these days, it'll never see the light of English-language streaming, period.
Though, as we've been talking about this, I just realized that the same unfortunately can't be said for manga. Perhaps because of the more involved translation process for a print instead of video format, there are a lot of even popular manga that don't have an official US release yet.
Heck, JoJo Lands has been releasing regularly for more than a year now and is arguably the strongest JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has ever been...and Viz is still translating Stone Ocean chapters week to week.
Occasionally you get a seriously storied digital manga drop, like that time last year Viz launched its app and brought a ton of old and modern classics with it (including many of the works of the inimitable Inio Asano). But it feels fewer and further between than even the scattered surprise releases of retro anime on streaming sites.
However, as I type that, it occurs to me that I don't think there's a legal way to read Berserk chapters as they release, instead of in expensive (though admittedly cool looking) hardcover volumes.
So long as they can live in the same space as the eternally interchanging seasonals, maybe the classics really are forever.
