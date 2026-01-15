Tokyopop Announces Omnibus Edition of A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation Manga

Omnibus edition ships on March 31

Tokyopop revealed on Wednesday an omnibus version of Momochi 's manga adaptation of Misaki 's A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation novel series. The omnibus edition ships on March 31 and compiles volumes 1-3 of the manga.

Tokyopop stated the omnibus release is "the first in a forthcoming array of new omnibus print editions of popular series published by TOKYOPOP that will be released throughout 2026."

The company has been publishing the manga in English in individual volumes and describes the story:

When Lizel mysteriously finds himself in a city that bears odd similarities to his own but clearly isn't, he quickly comes to terms with the unlikely truth: this is an entirely different world. Even so, laid-back Lizel isn't the type to panic. He immediately sets out to learn more about this strange place, and to help him do so, hires a seasoned adventurer named Gil as his tour guide and protector. Until he's able to find a way home, Lizel figures this is a perfect opportunity to explore a new way of life adventuring as part of a guild. After all, he's sure he'll go home eventually... might as well enjoy the other-worldly vacation for now! The Omnibus Edition contains Volumes 1-3 of the series.

Tokyopop will release the 10th individual volume on January 28.

Misaki debuted the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2014. TO Books began publishing the light novels with art by Sando in June 2018. The 20th volume shipped on April 15.

Momochi launched the manga adaptation of Misaki 's novels in December 2018 on TO Books ' Comic Corona . The manga credits 8KEY for story composition and Sando for the novel's original character art. TO Books published the 14th volume on January 10.

The series has over 1.5 million copies in circulation.

The anime adaptation premiered on TV Tokyo and Fuji TV On Demand on January 7. The anime also premiered on BS TV Tokyo and AT-X on January 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the series.

Source: Press release